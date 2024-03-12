Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,440% compared to the average volume of 1,299 call options.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.72. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.