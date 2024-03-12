Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

