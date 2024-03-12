TRON 1-Day Volume Reaches $445.98 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and $445.98 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,882,067,425 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

