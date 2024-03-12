Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 352 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 188,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,825. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $180.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.