Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,502,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $474.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.39. The company has a market cap of $379.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

