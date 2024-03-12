Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.19 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 27.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $512,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 580,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,740. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

