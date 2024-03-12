Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.04. 1,885,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,069. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

