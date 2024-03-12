Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. 268,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,316. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

