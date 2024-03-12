Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.84 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,581. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

