Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.04 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 206.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.18. 178,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.