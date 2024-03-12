Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,094. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

