Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,337 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 271,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

