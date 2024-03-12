Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 56 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,667,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.00. 393,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

