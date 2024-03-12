Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 779 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

VEU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 684,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,448. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

