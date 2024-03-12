TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

TTG stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.39. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £266.19 million, a PE ratio of -5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

