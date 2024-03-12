Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. 405,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,617. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.86.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

