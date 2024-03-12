Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 1,271,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,971. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

