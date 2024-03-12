Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

