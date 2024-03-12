Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,386,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.