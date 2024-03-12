Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $469,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

CLX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.78. 286,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,868. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 246.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

