Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. 817,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,523. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

