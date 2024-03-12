Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.57. 6,205,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

