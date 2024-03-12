Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,611 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 996,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,216. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

