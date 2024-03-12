Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.68. 505,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

