Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $182.09. 3,284,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,113. The stock has a market cap of $321.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

