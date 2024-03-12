Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.07. 2,108,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,727. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.