Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 6.2%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 376,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,003,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock worth $238,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

