Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.4 %
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.
Ubiquiti Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
