Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $274.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.