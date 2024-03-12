Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in February

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the February 14th total of 98,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ UNCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,958. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNCY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.