United Community Banks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 116,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,314. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,410,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 143,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,651,000 after purchasing an additional 215,258 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

