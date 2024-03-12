United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,691. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

