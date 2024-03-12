Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Wedbush raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

