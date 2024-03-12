Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up to $19.60

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $20.50. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 106,165 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

