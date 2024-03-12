Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $505.07 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

