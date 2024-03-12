Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -276.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

