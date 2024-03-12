Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,442 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ur-Energy worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 249,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $415.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

