USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.44

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 53576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,903,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,958,324 shares in the company, valued at $47,391,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,903,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,958,324 shares in the company, valued at $47,391,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,596,898 shares of company stock worth $88,767,418.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.