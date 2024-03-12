USA Financial Formulas Acquires 843 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $112.06. 215,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

