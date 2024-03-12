USA Financial Formulas Acquires Shares of 909 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.90. 80,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.73. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

