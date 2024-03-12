USA Financial Formulas Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 125.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.4 %
EXP stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.07. 60,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $262.40.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
