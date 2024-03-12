USA Financial Formulas Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 162.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.30. 505,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

