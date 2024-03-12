USA Financial Formulas Makes New $205,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,667,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after buying an additional 532,330 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.81. The stock had a trading volume of 418,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

