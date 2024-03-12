USA Financial Formulas Purchases 1,392 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

ECL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. The company had a trading volume of 174,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $189.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $227.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.