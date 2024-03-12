USA Financial Formulas Purchases 408 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 40,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $12,289,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.41. 87,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

