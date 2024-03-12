USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $5,890,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $610,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,807. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

