USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 5,985 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

