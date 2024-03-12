USA Financial Formulas Sells 176 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. 408,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,998. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

