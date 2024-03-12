USA Financial Formulas Sells 847 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.33.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

