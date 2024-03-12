USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PDD by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. 4,741,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

