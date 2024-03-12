VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 850,673 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

